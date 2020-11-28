Rain Arrives For Sunday

Weather Update – 7:12 a.m. – Saturday, November 28th –

Cool and sunny weather ahead for our Saturday. Highs in the middle 50’s with light north winds.

Increasing clouds overnight with rain becoming likely Tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times in the afternoon with highs topping out 49-51 degrees.

As the rain moves out overnight Sunday, the cold air will push in as highs on Monday will only reach the upper 30’s! Temperatures by Tuesday morning could be in the upper teens. It will sure Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com