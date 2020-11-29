32 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 82-year-old female, who died Nov. 27
- a 31-year-old female, who died Nov. 27
- a 53-year-old male, who died Nov. 28
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 106 in Madison County.
The health department has also confirmed an additional 32 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,682.
Those new patients range in age from 9-years-old to 83-years-old.
There are currently 11 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,416 (60.1%)
- 38301: 1,615 (28.4%)
- 38356: 86 (1.5%)
- 38391: 60 (1.1%)
- 38366: 110 (1.9%)
- 38343: 54 (1%)
- 38313: 127 (2.2%)
- 38392: 40 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.3%)
- 38362: 62 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 64 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,455 (25.6%)
- White: 2,290 (40.3%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 119 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,700 (29.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,165 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,470 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 47 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,444 (78.2%)
- Not recovered: 332 (5.8%)
- Better: 361 (6.4%)
- Unknown: 439 (7.7%)
- Deaths: 106 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 274 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 699 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 973 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 835 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 807 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 814 (14.3%)
- 61 – 70 years: 632 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 353 (6.2%)
- 80+: 238 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 57 (1%)