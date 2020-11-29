32 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says those patients are:

a 82-year-old female, who died Nov. 27

a 31-year-old female, who died Nov. 27

a 53-year-old male, who died Nov. 28

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 106 in Madison County.

The health department has also confirmed an additional 32 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,682.

Those new patients range in age from 9-years-old to 83-years-old.

There are currently 11 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,416 (60.1%)

38301: 1,615 (28.4%)

38356: 86 (1.5%)

38391: 60 (1.1%)

38366: 110 (1.9%)

38343: 54 (1%)

38313: 127 (2.2%)

38392: 40 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.3%)

38362: 62 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 64 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,455 (25.6%)

White: 2,290 (40.3%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 119 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,700 (29.9%)

Gender:

Female: 3,165 (55.7%)

Male: 2,470 (43.5%)

Unknown: 47 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,444 (78.2%)

Not recovered: 332 (5.8%)

Better: 361 (6.4%)

Unknown: 439 (7.7%)

Deaths: 106 (1.9%)

Age: