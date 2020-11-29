366,518 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,554 deaths, 2,197 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 366,518 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, November 29. In addition, 4,554 people have died and 2,197 are currently hospitalized. Another 325,993 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 29,343 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 381 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County –2,987

Bedford County –2,788

Benton County –816

Bledsoe County –1,174

Blount County –5,531

Bradley County –5,252

Campbell County –1,552

Cannon County –769

Carroll County –1,764

Carter County —2,749

Cheatham County –1,598

Chester County –1,028

Claiborne County –849

Clay County –554

Cocke County –1,623

Coffee County –2,848

Crockett County —1,156

Cumberland County –2,611

Davidson County –42,880

Decatur County –957

DeKalb County –1,173

Dickson County –2,938

Dyer County –3,220

Fayette County –2,269

Fentress County –1,221

Franklin County –2,119

Gibson County –3,242

Giles County –1,475

Grainger County –1,015

Greene County –3,116

Grundy County –779

Hamblen County –3,501

Hamilton County –16,861

Hancock County –172

Hardeman County -2,253

Hardin County –1,790

Hawkins County –1,968

Haywood County —1,633

Henderson County —1,854

Henry County —1,543

Hickman County –1,193

Houston County –588

Humphreys County –719

Jackson County –684

Jefferson County –2,295

Johnson County –1,424

Knox County –18,930

Lake County –1,178

Lauderdale County –2,058

Lawrence County –2,701

Lewis County —765

Lincoln County –1,614

Loudon County –2,293

Macon County –1,846

Madison County –5,368

Marion County –1,101

Marshall County –1,765

Maury County –5,918

McMinn County –2,550

McNairy County —1,411

Meigs County –495

Monroe County –2,178

Montgomery County –6,680

Moore County —394

Morgan County —739

Obion County —2,686

Overton County –1,550

Perry County –484

Pickett County —389

Polk County –673

Putnam County –5,975

Rhea County –1,714

Roane County –2,370

Robertson County –3,812

Rutherford County –17,930

Scott County –1,085

Sequatchie County –532

Sevier County –4,937

Shelby County –47,963

Smith County –1,453

Stewart County —601

Sullivan County —6,485

Sumner County –9,817

Tipton County –3,711

Trousdale County –1,908

Unicoi County –862

Union County —722

Van Buren County –369

Warren County –2,410

Washington County –6,073

Wayne County –1,928

Weakley County —2,178

White County –1,767

Williamson County – 11,490

Wilson County –7,526

Out of state –7,761

Pending –4,842

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native –425

Asian –3,066

Black or African-American –52,819

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander –237

Other/Multiracial –35,718

White –208,777

Pending –65,476

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino –229,687

Hispanic or Latino –31,824

Pending –105,007

Gender:

Female –192,317

Male –171,447

Pending –2,754

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.