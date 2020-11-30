22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,704 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of positive patients to 5,704.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 79-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,433 (60.2%)

38301: 1,621 (28.4%)

38356: 86 (1.5%)

38391: 60 (1.1%)

38366: 110 (1.9%)

38343: 53 (0.9%)

38313: 127 (2.2%)

38392: 40 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.3%)

38362: 62 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 64 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,465 (25.7%)

White: 2,308 (40.4%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 120 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,693 (29.7%)

Gender:

Female: 3,183 (55.8%)

Male: 2,477 (43.4%)

Unknown: 44 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,501 (78.9%)

Not recovered: 328 (5.8%)

Better: 356 (6.2%)

Unknown: 413 (7.2%)

Deaths: 106 (1.9%)

Age: