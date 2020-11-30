22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,704 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of positive patients to 5,704.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 79-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,433 (60.2%)
  • 38301: 1,621 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 86 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 60 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 110 (1.9%)
  • 38343: 53 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 127 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 40 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 18 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 62 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 12 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 64 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,465 (25.7%)
  • White: 2,308 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 17 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 120 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,693 (29.7%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,183 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,477 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 44 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,501 (78.9%)
  • Not recovered: 328 (5.8%)
  • Better: 356 (6.2%)
  • Unknown: 413 (7.2%)
  • Deaths: 106 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 275 (4.8%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 700 (12.3%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 977 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 838 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 809 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 819 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 635 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 358 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 237 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 56 (1%)
