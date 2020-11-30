22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,704 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of positive patients to 5,704.
Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 79-years-old.
There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,433 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,621 (28.4%)
- 38356: 86 (1.5%)
- 38391: 60 (1.1%)
- 38366: 110 (1.9%)
- 38343: 53 (0.9%)
- 38313: 127 (2.2%)
- 38392: 40 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.3%)
- 38362: 62 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 64 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,465 (25.7%)
- White: 2,308 (40.4%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 120 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,693 (29.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,183 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,477 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 44 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,501 (78.9%)
- Not recovered: 328 (5.8%)
- Better: 356 (6.2%)
- Unknown: 413 (7.2%)
- Deaths: 106 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 275 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 700 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 977 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 838 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 809 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 819 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 635 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 358 (6.3%)
- 80+: 237 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 56 (1%)