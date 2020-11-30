First Night in the Teens in Over 9 Months!

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, November 30th

Snow! Many areas of West Tennessee got a Winter preview today with scattered flurries falling in behind an area of low pressure that brought rain to the entire region yesterday. We’ll be clearing out gradually tonight but that’ll be setting us up for some of the coldest weather we’ve had since February!

TONIGHT

For the first time in 283 days temperatures will be dropping into the teens and lower 20s across West Tennessee tonight – slightly earlier than they usually do! Skies will gradually get clearer with light winds overnight, but even a breeze will make the temperatures feel like they’re a few degrees colder than the thermometer says they are so stay warm! Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Despite getting a crystal clear sky tomorrow with lots of sunshine, temperatures will only warm up to the upper 40s on Tuesday afternoon. West winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour will make it feel like the 30s nearly all day – right around where our wind chills were this afternoon. Later on in the week, we’ll see another cold front come in on Thursday, bringing our next chance for rain. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a look at what the chance is for wintry weather , and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

