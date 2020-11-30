McKellar-Sipes considers additional airline proposals

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson Airport Authority held its second meeting for new airline proposals Monday.

A special-called meeting was held at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport where airlines presented proposals to provide commercial air service in and out of the Jackson airport.

Southern Airways Express is one of the airlines that presented a proposal.

Chairman and CEO Stan Little was raised in Jackson, and says his airline will feel more like home to the people in the community.

“We are the only airline out of Pompano that is growing, and we have done plenty of our airline during COVID-19 as a matter of fact,” Little said.

The airport has heard from other airlines before this meeting and plans to continue making their choices.