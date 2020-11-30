Mugshots : Madison County : 11/25/20 – 11/30/20

1/40 Richard White Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, open container law

2/40 Alonte Burrell Forgery

3/40 Alyssa Reynolds Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/40 Amber Mccann Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/40 Anthony Watson Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/40 Arlettia Coman Driving under the influence

7/40 Atlas Pittman First degree murder, aggravated assault

8/40 Baron Coffee Simple domestic assault

9/40 Brian Horne Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

10/40 Cameron Cole Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



11/40 Cornelious Mullins Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/40 Curtis Carter Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

13/40 David Jenkins Schedule II drug violations, public intoxication

14/40 Debbie Zeigler Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/40 Deborah Smith Criminal trespassing



16/40 Derryan Ryce Shoplifting/theft of property

17/40 Destion Rogers Violation of probation

18/40 Dontillos Toliver Simple domestic assault

19/40 Jamie Burgess Hold for other agency

20/40 Jasmine Coyle Failure to appear



21/40 Jessie Rodgers Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/40 John Jordan Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/40 Jonathan Casey Simple domestic assault

24/40 Karl Branch Criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

25/40 Kasheona Street Simple domestic assault



26/40 Marques Doss Violation of probation

27/40 Michael Brown Assault

28/40 Niashema Bradley Driving under the influence

29/40 Nigel Ross Simple domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

30/40 Phillip Avent Driving under the influence, open container law



31/40 Roger Mccurry Aggravated domestic assault

32/40 Shannon Sadler Violation of probation

33/40 Sincere Pitts Failure to appear

34/40 Terrica Tunstall Shoplifting/theft of property

35/40 Timochieo Pugh Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



36/40 Timothy Akines Violation of probation

37/40 Tracey Curry Failure to appear

38/40 Treyon Love Violation of community corrections, evading arrest, failure to appear, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed

39/40 Tymody Wallace Disorderly conduct

40/40 Virginia Williams Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to comply

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/25/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/30/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.