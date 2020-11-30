Trenton hosts second annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

TRENTON, Tenn.– Gibson County is starting their Christmas celebrations with an annual parade. Friends and family were able to enjoy festivities and watch the city Christmas tree light up for the first time this season.

“College street hasn’t been lit up like this in a long time,” Mayor of Trenton Ricky Jackson says.

For the second consecutive year, the Trenton downtown committee is starting the Christmas season with a Christmas parade.

Monday evening, festivities kicked off with friends and families able to enjoy free hot chocolate, free face painting, and live music performances.

Jackson says the committee was excited to bring back the parade last year after a 50 year gap.

“There’s a lot of things going on, a lot of bad things, and people are down in the dumps. Anything to brighten up the spirits and maybe help someone that doesn’t think they are having a good day,” Jackson says.

The parade started at 6 p.m. Monday evening and this year’s route took participants around court square and ended near the Gibson County Memorial Library.

After the parade, the city tree was lit in an official ceremony featuring the one and only Santa Claus.

Parade participant Dave Brown says he said yes to joining immediately after being invited.

“I lived the first 18 years of my life here and absolutely love it. Still have a home here, and it’s great to have the tradition going again especially in this tough year,” Brown says.

Brown says the parade even brought about a sense of normalcy.

“Even though we’re all walking around wearing masks, while the bands are playing and the float is going by and Santa is here you forget about COVID and Coronavirus for awhile,” Brown says.