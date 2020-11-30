Winter, spring registration open for Jackson State students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has opened registration for both winter and spring terms.

Students currently enrolled at Jackson State should register quickly to arrange their preferred schedule, according to a news release.

The release says the winter term will last one month, beginning on Dec. 14 and continuing through Jan. 8.

Spring term begins on Jan. 19, the release says.

Students who are currently enrolled should call (731) 425-9560 or email RegistrationOrientation@jscc.edu for assistance.

New students must apply for admission. Students who require financial assistance should allow for time to file the FAFSA, the release says.

For more information call (731) 425-2601, email recruiting@jscc.edu, or click here.