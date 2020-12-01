380,186 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,638 deaths, 2,369 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 380,186 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, December 1. In addition, 4,638 people have died and 2,369 are currently hospitalized. Another 336,131 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 30,643 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 398 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,167

Bedford County – 2,922

Benton County – 864

Bledsoe County – 1,194

Blount County – 5,863

Bradley County – 5,583

Campbell County – 1,631

Cannon County – 795

Carroll County – 1,812

Carter County — 2,905

Cheatham County – 1,685

Chester County – 1,044

Claiborne County – 933

Clay County – 562

Cocke County – 1,683

Coffee County – 2,990

Crockett County — 1,177

Cumberland County – 2,699

Davidson County – 43,915

Decatur County – 964

DeKalb County – 1,235

Dickson County – 3,025

Dyer County – 3,283

Fayette County – 2,329

Fentress County – 1,253

Franklin County – 2,210

Gibson County – 3,340

Giles County – 1,533

Grainger County – 1,082

Greene County – 3,304

Grundy County – 800

Hamblen County – 3,679

Hamilton County – 17,549

Hancock County – 185

Hardeman County – 2,288

Hardin County – 1,821

Hawkins County – 2,071

Haywood County — 1,665

Henderson County — 1,918

Henry County — 1,608

Hickman County – 1,226

Houston County – 599

Humphreys County – 750

Jackson County – 712

Jefferson County – 2,412

Johnson County – 1,447

Knox County – 19,739

Lake County – 1,182

Lauderdale County – 2,101

Lawrence County – 2,841

Lewis County — 787

Lincoln County – 1,711

Loudon County – 2,395

Macon County – 1,874

Madison County – 5,519

Marion County – 1,153

Marshall County – 1,827

Maury County – 6,261

McMinn County – 2,738

McNairy County — 1,431

Meigs County – 516

Monroe County – 2,295

Montgomery County – 7,001

Moore County — 408

Morgan County — 780

Obion County — 2,748

Overton County – 1,566

Perry County – 498

Pickett County — 400

Polk County – 704

Putnam County – 6,074

Rhea County – 1,843

Roane County – 2,519

Robertson County – 3,954

Rutherford County – 18,613

Scott County – 1,144

Sequatchie County – 555

Sevier County – 5,219

Shelby County – 49,077

Smith County – 1,488

Stewart County — 619

Sullivan County — 6,787

Sumner County – 10,255

Tipton County – 3,794

Trousdale County – 1,918

Unicoi County – 918

Union County — 753

Van Buren County – 383

Warren County – 2,484

Washington County – 6,360

Wayne County – 1,962

Weakley County — 2,231

White County – 1,862

Williamson County – 11,837

Wilson County – 7,883

Out of state – 8,328

Pending – 5,139

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 441

Asian – 3,179

Black or African-American – 53,995

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 242

Other/Multiracial – 36,780

White – 216,249

Pending – 69,300

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 235,081

Hispanic or Latino – 32,314

Pending – 112,791

Gender:

Female – 199,617

Male – 177,692

Pending – 2,877

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.