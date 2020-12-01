96 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 5,800 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,800.

The health department says those new cases range in age from 6-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,507 (60.5%)

38301: 1,635 (28.2%)

38356: 87 (1.5%)

38391: 60 (1%)

38366: 111 (1.9%)

38343: 54 (0.9%)

38313: 130 (2.2%)

38392: 40 (0.7%)

38355: 19 (0.3%)

38362: 63 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 64 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,469 (25.3%)

White: 2,319 (40%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 125 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,769 (30.5%)

Gender:

Female: 3,236 (55.8%)

Male: 2,519 (43.4%)

Unknown: 45 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,593 (79.2%)

Not recovered: 302 (5.2%)

Better: 321 (5.5%)

Unknown: 478 (8.3%)

Deaths: 106 (1.8%)

Age: