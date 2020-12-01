96 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 5,800 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,800.
The health department says those new cases range in age from 6-months-old to 78-years-old.
There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,507 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,635 (28.2%)
- 38356: 87 (1.5%)
- 38391: 60 (1%)
- 38366: 111 (1.9%)
- 38343: 54 (0.9%)
- 38313: 130 (2.2%)
- 38392: 40 (0.7%)
- 38355: 19 (0.3%)
- 38362: 63 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 64 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,469 (25.3%)
- White: 2,319 (40%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 125 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 101 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,769 (30.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,236 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,519 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 45 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,593 (79.2%)
- Not recovered: 302 (5.2%)
- Better: 321 (5.5%)
- Unknown: 478 (8.3%)
- Deaths: 106 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 278 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 710 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 991 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 856 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 815 (14.1%)
- 51 – 60 years: 840 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 650 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 367 (6.3%)
- 80+: 237 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 56 (0.9%)