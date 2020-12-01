Another Bitter Cold Night for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, November 30th

Even with crystal clear skies across West Tennessee today, temperatures are only warming up to the lower and middle 40s this afternoon! The numbers are roughly 10°F below average for this time of the year and the cold weather will continue tonight. Although there’s a brief warming trend from tonight into tomorrow, we’ll likely see rain return Thursday bringing the warm-up to a sharp halt.

TONIGHT

Another bitter cold night is in the forecast for West Tennessee! Clear skies and calm winds will return temperatures to the lower 20s by sunrise tomorrow morning, and we may even have some spots in the teens.



After starting in the 20s this morning, temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon. Clear skies in the morning will become partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon and evening with rain arriving early Thursday. The forecast includes a look at the possibility for sleet to mix in with rain on Thursday.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

