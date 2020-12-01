City of Jackson accepting nominations for ‘Hub City Hero’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is accepting nominations for Hub City Hero.

According to a news release, nominees would be individuals who work to improve the lives of others in the community.

Criteria for nominees are individuals who:

are committed to improving the quality of life in Jackson.

contributes time to community activities in a volunteer capacity.

serves as a role model and inspiration.

focuses on growth and well-being in the community.

empowers and engages others to give back.

demonstrates integrity, collaboration, innovation and respect.

Recipients will be selected each month, and nominations are continuous.

To nominate a hero, click here.

Nominees must be a resident of Jackson.

After a year of recipients, one hero will be chosen and awarded $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.