City of Jackson accepting nominations for ‘Hub City Hero’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is accepting nominations for Hub City Hero.
According to a news release, nominees would be individuals who work to improve the lives of others in the community.
Criteria for nominees are individuals who:
- are committed to improving the quality of life in Jackson.
- contributes time to community activities in a volunteer capacity.
- serves as a role model and inspiration.
- focuses on growth and well-being in the community.
- empowers and engages others to give back.
- demonstrates integrity, collaboration, innovation and respect.
Recipients will be selected each month, and nominations are continuous.
To nominate a hero, click here.
Nominees must be a resident of Jackson.
After a year of recipients, one hero will be chosen and awarded $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.