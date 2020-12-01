COVID-19 Emotional Support Line open to Tennessee educators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services are partnering with several statewide organizations to provide the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line for Tennessee teachers.

The line provides free, confidential support from specially-trained volunteer mental health professionals, according to a news release.

The line is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central at (888) 642-7886.

Mental health professionals answer incoming calls and provide support to callers by listening, identifying and addressing basic needs, and providing tools for managing stress and self-care strategies, the release says.

The line was created in May for healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response, the release says.

The COVID-19 Emotional Support Line does not offer treatment and should not be used to replace mental health crisis or suicide prevention services.

