Downtown ‘tree’ aims to keep Jackson’s homeless warm

JACKSON, Tenn. — This time of the year, a special tree can be seen outside of The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center.

“Every year we tend to do a tree of warmth, where we decorate the tree out front with hats, scarves, gloves and socks, just for people who don’t have a way to get warm,” said Jordan Alexander, ticket operations at The Ned.

Homeless in the community are able to grab a winter essential off the tree free of charge.

“It turned cold so fast, so we just wanted to get stuff out there to look out for people who don’t have shelter,” Alexander said.

Normally, the tree can be seen out front, but this year things will look a bit different: meet Ned.

“Last year, we used a sapling out there, and we just didn’t want it to get damaged and limbs broken and things like that, so we picked a new spot and decorated it up and gave it eyes,” Alexander said. “He’s the substitute tree this time around.”

Alexander says it’s important for people to have access to warm clothes, especially when temperatures drop below freezing.

“Just standing in it for a few minutes without gloves on can be bad, and there are people who don’t have a way to keep warm, and so we just try to have something out there if you’re walking by and you’re cold, just grab something,” Alexander said.

If you’d like to donate an item, you can bring hats, scarves, gloves, and socks to the front door of The Ned.