Jackson police investigating death of 18-month-old toddler

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating the death of a toddler early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, police say officers responded to an apartment at Parkridge Apartments just before 5 a.m.

The release says officers at the apartment found an 18-month-old toddler dead.

Jackson police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death.

A person of interest is being questioned, and police are not looking for any other individuals connected to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 425-8400.