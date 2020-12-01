Mother charged after 14-month-old dies due to burn injuries

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after a 14-month-old child died due to burn injuries.

According to a news release, officers with the Union City Police Department responded to Union City Baptist Memorial Hospital on Nov. 10 after a report that a 14-month-old had been burned.

Investigators determined the child had been scalded by bath water, with injuries to more than 47 percent of his body.

Investigators say the incident is believed to have happened at 110 South Miles Avenue in Union City.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital’s burn unit, where the child died due to the injuries on Nov. 14, according to the release.

The child’s mother, Lauren Mcarthur, has been charged with child abuse and negligent homicide.

She was arrested in Cullman, Alabama and was extradited to Obion County on Nov. 30.