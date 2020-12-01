Mugshots : Madison County : 11/30/20 – 12/01/20 December 1, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/6Aliyah Pirtle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Amber Owens Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Carla Vidal Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Gregory Dedmon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6Jeffery Collins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Justin Peterson Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/01/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest