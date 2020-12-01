Old Country Store announces services for Clark Shaw

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store has announced arrangements for services following the death of Clark Shaw.

Shaw died Nov. 25 due to complications from COVID-19, according to a post on the Old Country Store’s Facebook page.

Visitation services are set for Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Providence House in Casey Jones Village. The post says this service will be socially-distanced.

Graveside services will be private, and the Shaw family will not be in attendance for visitation.

Masks will be required, and the store is asking for volunteers to assist with social distancing, the post says.

A virtual memorial is being planned for Sunday, Dec. 6 to be streamed live. Details have not been confirmed at this time.

The Shaw family is encouraging financial contributions in Clark Shaw’s name to a charity of your choice. If you wish to send flowers or cards, those may be sent to the Old Country Store’s cashier stand by Friday.