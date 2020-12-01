Sunny, But Quite Cold Today!

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 1 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold and frosty note. Temps are in the lower 20s this morning. High pressure will dominate the day here at the surface. It is part of a continental arctic air mass. What does that mean for West Tennessee? A very cold day on the way despite the abundant sunshine this afternoon. Temps will struggle through the 30s and into the lower 40s this afternoon. Though there will be a westerly breeze most of the day which will keep the wind chill generally in the upper 30s most of the day. Thankfully, in typical Tennessee fashion, this wont last too long, at least this cold. Warmer, closer to average temps are expected to finish out the week with a small chance of rain leading up to it on Thursday.



