Trenton teen charged after armed robbery at Humboldt store

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — 19-year-old Collin Michael Lee, of Trenton, is facing robbery and theft charges following an incident at a convenience store Monday night.

A news release states around 7:44 p.m. on November 30, officers with the Humboldt Police Department were dispatched to Maverick Convenience Store following reports of an armed robbery.

Officers determined an individual had entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

According to the release, the subject entered a vehicle parked nearby on a dead-end street. Officers then located an occupied vehicle matching the description parked in a back yard a couple blocks away from the store.

Following an investigation, Lee was charged with aggravated robbery and theft up to $1,000.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.