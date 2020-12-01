West Tennessee Legal Services hosts virtual event for World AIDS Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Legal Services hosted a virtual event Tuesday for World AIDS Day.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger read a proclamation marking Tuesday, Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day in Jackson.

The program included a candlelight vigil with a moment of silence to show support for those who have died from AIDS.

“World AIDS Day 2020 provides an opportunity for all of us – individuals, communities, political leaders – to take action in regards to HIV infection and AIDS with the theme: ending the HIV epidemic resilience and impact,” Mayor Scott Conger said.

It is estimated that more than 38 million people worldwide are living with HIV/AIDS, with an estimated 1.2 million of those individuals in the U.S.

Statistics show about one in seven people are not aware they have it.