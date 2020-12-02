384,285 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,688 deaths, 2,473 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 384,285 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, December 2. In addition, 4,688 people have died and 2,473 are currently hospitalized. Another 342,115 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 31,114 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 406 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,197

Bedford County – 2,949

Benton County – 871

Bledsoe County – 1,211

Blount County – 5,986

Bradley County – 5,643

Campbell County – 1,637

Cannon County – 803

Carroll County – 1,838

Carter County — 2,952

Cheatham County – 1,694

Chester County – 1,055

Claiborne County – 963

Clay County – 571

Cocke County – 1,692

Coffee County – 3,026

Crockett County — 1,182

Cumberland County – 2,717

Davidson County – 44,374

Decatur County – 972

DeKalb County – 1,239

Dickson County – 3,038

Dyer County – 3,293

Fayette County – 2,352

Fentress County – 1,261

Franklin County – 2,231

Gibson County – 3,370

Giles County – 1,557

Grainger County – 1,085

Greene County – 3,330

Grundy County – 803

Hamblen County – 3,697

Hamilton County – 17,857

Hancock County – 189

Hardeman County – 2,292

Hardin County – 1,848

Hawkins County – 2,088

Haywood County — 1,685

Henderson County — 1,943

Henry County — 1,626

Hickman County – 1,240

Houston County – 603

Humphreys County – 760

Jackson County – 720

Jefferson County – 2,425

Johnson County – 1,460

Knox County – 19,960

Lake County – 1,189

Lauderdale County – 2,115

Lawrence County – 2,885

Lewis County — 807

Lincoln County – 1,751

Loudon County – 2,409

Macon County – 1,884

Madison County – 5,555

Marion County – 1,166

Marshall County – 1,842

Maury County – 6,320

McMinn County – 2,770

McNairy County — 1,427

Meigs County – 522

Monroe County – 2,312

Montgomery County – 7,069

Moore County — 413

Morgan County — 788

Obion County — 2,775

Overton County – 1,571

Perry County – 508

Pickett County — 398

Polk County – 705

Putnam County – 6,098

Rhea County – 1,859

Roane County – 2,533

Robertson County – 4,002

Rutherford County – 18,788

Scott County – 1,171

Sequatchie County – 566

Sevier County – 5,238

Shelby County – 49,412

Smith County – 1,496

Stewart County — 624

Sullivan County — 6,913

Sumner County – 10,404

Tipton County – 3,839

Trousdale County – 1,922

Unicoi County – 935

Union County — 759

Van Buren County – 386

Warren County – 2,507

Washington County – 6,469

Wayne County – 1,972

Weakley County — 2,247

White County – 1,873

Williamson County – 11,951

Wilson County – 7,943

Out of state – 8,643

Pending – 5,269

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 444

Asian – 3,213

Black or African-American – 54,637

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 244

Other/Multiracial – 37,091

White – 219,363

Pending – 69,293

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 237,254

Hispanic or Latino – 32,478

Pending – 114,553

Gender:

Female – 201,767

Male – 179,612

Pending – 2,906

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.