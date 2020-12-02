Additional death, 140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says a 72-year-old woman died Nov. 27 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 107 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 91-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,594 (60.5%)

38301: 1,677 (28.2%)

38356: 88 (1.4%)

38391: 62 (1%)

38366: 113 (1.9%)

38343: 54 (0.9%)

38313: 132 (2.2%)

38392: 41 (0.7%)

38355: 19 (0.3%)

38362: 66 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 63 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,496 (25.2%)

White: 2,370 (39.9%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 133 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,820 (30.6%)

Gender:

Female: 3,317 (55.8%)

Male: 2,573 (43.3%)

Unknown: 50 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,957 (83.5%)

Not recovered: 280 (4.7%)

Better: 268 (4.5%)

Unknown: 328 (5.5%)

Deaths: 107 (1.8%)

Age: