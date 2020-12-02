Additional death, 140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says a 72-year-old woman died Nov. 27 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 107 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 91-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,594 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,677 (28.2%)
- 38356: 88 (1.4%)
- 38391: 62 (1%)
- 38366: 113 (1.9%)
- 38343: 54 (0.9%)
- 38313: 132 (2.2%)
- 38392: 41 (0.7%)
- 38355: 19 (0.3%)
- 38362: 66 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 63 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,496 (25.2%)
- White: 2,370 (39.9%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 133 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,820 (30.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,317 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,573 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 50 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,957 (83.5%)
- Not recovered: 280 (4.7%)
- Better: 268 (4.5%)
- Unknown: 328 (5.5%)
- Deaths: 107 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 286 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 726 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,012 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 885 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 830 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 863 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 662 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 375 (6.3%)
- 80+: 239 (4%)
- Unknown: 62 (1.1%)