Eight graduate from Carroll County leadership program

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has announced the newest graduates for their Adult Leadership Program.

“The two month program provides the opportunity to learn about the life and work of Carroll County and to identify the issues, challenges and opportunities that face our communities in coming years,” said Leadership Carroll County Chair Natalie McCullough Porter.

Sessions provide information on health care, government operations, economic development and more. The 2020 graduates include eight local business, civic and government leaders.

The Leadership Carroll County Class of 2020 graduates are:

Kate Carter-Matlock (Baptist Hospital)

Ashley Edwards (Carroll Bank & Trust)

Bailey Hinson (SERVPRO of Weakley, Gibson & Carroll Co.)

Mandy Bryant (Centennial Bank)

Sheryl Todd (Town of Bruceton)

Randy Crossett (Town of Huntingdon)

Brad Chappell (Bethel University)

Daniel Hollowell (Maddox Insurance)

According to the chamber, a total of 407 people have graduated from the leadership program since its 1990 inception.