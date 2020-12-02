Endangered juvenile found in Martin

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller has confirmed an endangered juvenile was found in Martin on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals found the girl at the Eagle Inn on North Lindell Street in Martin with several adults, according to a news release.

The release says Myles Watson, 19, was in the room and was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

The girl was released to the Department of Children’s Services, the release says.

Watson was taken to the Weakley County Jail, where he is awaiting a hearing on his charges.