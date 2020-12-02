Former Preventagenix office manager pleads guilty to federal charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — The former office manager of Preventagenix clinic has pleaded guilty to federal charges of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, Kristie Gutgsell is accused of intentionally and knowingly distributing and dispensing hydrocodone and oxycodone on 15 occasions between 2015 and 2017.

Gutgsell worked as the office manager for the clinic and loaned money to the clinic, which was operated by Jeff Young, according to court documents.

Young is facing multiple federal drug charges.

According to the plea agreement, Gutgsell has agreed she will no longer work in any medical office or be employed by any person or business registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration or hold a position that involves distribution of controlled substances.

Gutgsell’s sentencing is set for April 15, 2021.