MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Kristann Aliah Jarrell, last seen at her home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kristann has brown eyes and brown hair, is approximately 5’9″ and weighs 170 lbs.

Kristann was last seen wearing black pants, a purple top and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.