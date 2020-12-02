Rain Returns Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 2nd

Sunshine was present and clouds were few as warmer temperatures returned today. We got a break from the dry, cold weather we have been seeing, but it won’t be lasting long. Showers are making a return tomorrow morning, lasting for most of the day.

TONIGHT

Sunshine, clear skies and warmer temperatures were present today and they felt nice while they lasted. Cloud cover is generally going to increase into the night, bringing warmer low temperatures than usual and calm winds. Showers return early tomorrow morning and will be lasting until tomorrow evening. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Tomorrow, rain is present until the evening with cloudy skies all day long. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than we noticed today, but not completely freezing. A slight breeze will be present most of the day, which can make it feel a few degrees cooler than it actually is. Rain and cloudy skies will continue into Friday night, where we might be seeing some snow showers. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a look at the possibility for snow showers Friday night , and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist