Slightly Warmer Today

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold and frosty note. Temps are in the lower 20s this morning. High pressure will dominate the day here at the surface. It is part of a continental arctic air mass. What does that mean for West Tennessee? Another fairly cold day on the way despite the mainly sun this afternoon. Temps will struggle through the 30s and into the upper 40s this afternoon. There are some differences for today though. They are mainly aloft with a shallow ridge building ahead of the next system. There is a patch of clouds moving by this morning, but the majority of clouds are expected later towards late afternoon into this evening as a surface system moves in for Thursday.



