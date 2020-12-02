Superintendent King eyes teacher raises for upcoming budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King is committing to additional investments for employees, a news release states.

“If you want to see a stronger school system, and if you want to change the educational landscape in a community, you have to invest in people,” Dr. King said. “You have to embrace it.”

Dr. King, along with assistance from budget committee members, is considering both raises and other investments for the 2021-2022 budget.

“An investment can come in a number of different ways,” Dr. King said. “For example, it could be provided in the form of a raise, or it could be provided in the form of providing a bigger percentage of coverage for insurance.”

Dr. King has already shown his commitment to district employees after just five months on the job, and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the release, about $695,000 of the current budget is earmarked for holiday bonuses for all employees. Dr. King has also committed additional funds for employee health benefits to protect teachers from the impacts of the recent 2% increase in state insurance premiums.

“The goal of this administration is to provide a quality education for students and do two things for our employees: invest in them financially and professionally,” Dr. King said. “The stronger our employees are professionally, the better outcomes we’re going to get from our students.”