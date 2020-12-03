1 injured in Wednesday shooting at Allenton Heights

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Allenton Heights.

Officials with JPD say that officers responded to the shooting around 8:45 p.m. JPD says a person with gunshot wounds was found and taken to a local hospital.

JPD says another person was taken into custody, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.