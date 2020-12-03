388,252 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,781 deaths, 2,476 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 388,252 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, December 3. In addition, 4,781 people have died and 2,476 are currently hospitalized. Another 347,412 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 31,704 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 422 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,239

Bedford County – 2,957

Benton County – 880

Bledsoe County – 1,224

Blount County – 6,089

Bradley County – 5,716

Campbell County – 1,653

Cannon County – 810

Carroll County – 1,853

Carter County — 2,983

Cheatham County – 1,696

Chester County – 1,063

Claiborne County – 964

Clay County – 571

Cocke County – 1,720

Coffee County – 3,060

Crockett County — 1,184

Cumberland County – 2,729

Davidson County – 44,813

Decatur County – 974

DeKalb County – 1,246

Dickson County – 3,050

Dyer County – 3,326

Fayette County – 2,369

Fentress County – 1,268

Franklin County – 2,245

Gibson County – 3,393

Giles County – 1,576

Grainger County – 1,088

Greene County – 3,355

Grundy County – 806

Hamblen County – 3,724

Hamilton County – 18,210

Hancock County – 196

Hardeman County – 2,295

Hardin County – 1,860

Hawkins County – 2,130

Haywood County — 1,688

Henderson County — 1,959

Henry County — 1,633

Hickman County – 1,246

Houston County – 605

Humphreys County – 764

Jackson County – 725

Jefferson County – 2,454

Johnson County – 1,475

Knox County – 20,269

Lake County – 1,193

Lauderdale County – 2,131

Lawrence County – 2,902

Lewis County — 815

Lincoln County – 1,775

Loudon County – 2,443

Macon County – 1,908

Madison County – 5,602

Marion County – 1,187

Marshall County – 1,853

Maury County – 6,364

McMinn County – 2,810

McNairy County — 1,437

Meigs County – 525

Monroe County – 2,341

Montgomery County – 7,172

Moore County — 420

Morgan County — 799

Obion County — 2,780

Overton County – 1,577

Perry County – 509

Pickett County — 398

Polk County – 709

Putnam County – 6,142

Rhea County – 1,878

Roane County – 2,557

Robertson County – 4,043

Rutherford County – 18,968

Scott County – 1,173

Sequatchie County – 584

Sevier County – 5,287

Shelby County – 49,731

Smith County – 1,509

Stewart County — 633

Sullivan County — 6,979

Sumner County – 10,566

Tipton County – 3,858

Trousdale County – 1,926

Unicoi County – 960

Union County — 766

Van Buren County – 387

Warren County – 2,519

Washington County – 6,572

Wayne County – 1,976

Weakley County — 2,271

White County – 1,886

Williamson County – 12,090

Wilson County – 8,016

Out of state – 9,002

Pending – 5,190

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 447

Asian – 3,240

Black or African-American – 55,222

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 252

Other/Multiracial – 37,267

White – 222,105

Pending – 69,719

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 241,052

Hispanic or Latino – 32,658

Pending – 114,542

Gender:

Female – 203,865

Male – 181,429

Pending – 2,958

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.