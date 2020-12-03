388,252 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,781 deaths, 2,476 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 388,252 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, December 3. In addition, 4,781 people have died and 2,476 are currently hospitalized. Another 347,412 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 31,704 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 422 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 3,239
- Bedford County – 2,957
- Benton County – 880
- Bledsoe County – 1,224
- Blount County – 6,089
- Bradley County – 5,716
- Campbell County – 1,653
- Cannon County – 810
- Carroll County – 1,853
- Carter County — 2,983
- Cheatham County – 1,696
- Chester County – 1,063
- Claiborne County – 964
- Clay County – 571
- Cocke County – 1,720
- Coffee County – 3,060
- Crockett County — 1,184
- Cumberland County – 2,729
- Davidson County – 44,813
- Decatur County – 974
- DeKalb County – 1,246
- Dickson County – 3,050
- Dyer County – 3,326
- Fayette County – 2,369
- Fentress County – 1,268
- Franklin County – 2,245
- Gibson County – 3,393
- Giles County – 1,576
- Grainger County – 1,088
- Greene County – 3,355
- Grundy County – 806
- Hamblen County – 3,724
- Hamilton County – 18,210
- Hancock County – 196
- Hardeman County – 2,295
- Hardin County – 1,860
- Hawkins County – 2,130
- Haywood County — 1,688
- Henderson County — 1,959
- Henry County — 1,633
- Hickman County – 1,246
- Houston County – 605
- Humphreys County – 764
- Jackson County – 725
- Jefferson County – 2,454
- Johnson County – 1,475
- Knox County – 20,269
- Lake County – 1,193
- Lauderdale County – 2,131
- Lawrence County – 2,902
- Lewis County — 815
- Lincoln County – 1,775
- Loudon County – 2,443
- Macon County – 1,908
- Madison County – 5,602
- Marion County – 1,187
- Marshall County – 1,853
- Maury County – 6,364
- McMinn County – 2,810
- McNairy County — 1,437
- Meigs County – 525
- Monroe County – 2,341
- Montgomery County – 7,172
- Moore County — 420
- Morgan County — 799
- Obion County — 2,780
- Overton County – 1,577
- Perry County – 509
- Pickett County — 398
- Polk County – 709
- Putnam County – 6,142
- Rhea County – 1,878
- Roane County – 2,557
- Robertson County – 4,043
- Rutherford County – 18,968
- Scott County – 1,173
- Sequatchie County – 584
- Sevier County – 5,287
- Shelby County – 49,731
- Smith County – 1,509
- Stewart County — 633
- Sullivan County — 6,979
- Sumner County – 10,566
- Tipton County – 3,858
- Trousdale County – 1,926
- Unicoi County – 960
- Union County — 766
- Van Buren County – 387
- Warren County – 2,519
- Washington County – 6,572
- Wayne County – 1,976
- Weakley County — 2,271
- White County – 1,886
- Williamson County – 12,090
- Wilson County – 8,016
- Out of state – 9,002
- Pending – 5,190
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
- American Indian or Alaska Native – 447
- Asian – 3,240
- Black or African-American – 55,222
- Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 252
- Other/Multiracial – 37,267
- White – 222,105
- Pending – 69,719
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 241,052
- Hispanic or Latino – 32,658
- Pending – 114,542
Gender:
- Female – 203,865
- Male – 181,429
- Pending – 2,958
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.