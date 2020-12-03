City of Jackson offering holiday bonuses to city employees, first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is giving holiday bonuses to Jackson Police Department officers, firefighters with the Jackson Fire Department, and central dispatch employees, according to a news release.

The release says those employees will receive a $1,000 holiday bonus.

Other city employees will be eligible to receive up to $500 in bonus pay, the release says.

There are 403 first responders who will receive the $1,000 bonuses, according to the city. In addition, employees who have worked for the city for a year or more will receive $500, the release says.

Employees who have worked for the city for six months to a year will receive $250, and employees who have worked with the city for less than six months will receive $100.

Mayor Scott Conger says the city has been conservative with the pandemic budget, which resulted in additional tax revenue, according to the release.

“I want to invest those funds back into our most valuable assets – our people and community,” Mayor Conger said in the release.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser says 2020 has been a tough year for many employees.

“We have sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers in our city who wake up daily to put their lives on the line. Each day is unpredictable and risky. Every single one of our officers signed up to help people and make a positive difference. We are extremely grateful for the holiday bonuses and appreciate their sacrifice,” Chief Wiser said.

Jackson Fire Chief Daryl Samuels says 2020 has been one of the most challenging years he’s seen in 45 years with the fire department.

“Firefighters are accustomed to mitigating any potential danger; however, the virus is stealthy. We never know what we are going into when we are called into action and we don’t have the luxury of time. People depend on us to act quickly and without hesitation. I’m honored to be part of recognizing our first responders in a tangible way,” Chief Samuels said.

The city says those bonuses total about $534,350.