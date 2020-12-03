Grant aims to help create Dementia-Friendly Community

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare is taking action to create a Dementia-Friendly Community.

West Tennessee Healthcare received a grant, one of four statewide, enabling them to educate the community on becoming dementia friendly.

Their first plan of action is pairing with different types of businesses and organizations to set up a 45 minute training session.

West Tennessee Healthcare hopes to help the community recognize the signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s and how to better care for their clients with the disease.

Manager of Senior Services Regina Smith says knowledge of the disease is highly important when treating those who have been affected.

“In Tennessee there are more than 120,000 of our residents that are living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, so our communities need to be prepared to care for our own,” Smith said.

“Someone that has dementia, they may be in the early stages to still be treated with respect and with dignity and able to go about their daily activities,” said Sherri Shelby, Dementia-Friendly Community Coordinator.

To find more information on becoming apart of West Tennessee Healthcare’s Dementia-Friendly Community, visit their website.