Increasing Clouds And Showers

Weather Update: Thursday, December 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off overall warmer with temps holding into the mid 30s. Or I should say climb back into the mid 30s after clouds took over. Patches of rain/sleet mix developed this morning mainly in northwest Tennessee. That area has moved on and were in a bit of a lull for now, but an inverted trough and associated upper low are expected to shift eastwards gradually later this afternoon. That will push the current moist conveyor in Arkansas east into West Tennessee, especially after 2 PM this. I expect the rain to become more widespread at that point light to moderate rain showers through earlier this evening. The upper low we will be stuck with through most of Friday. That means clouds will hang around most of the day, and still some guidance spitting out a few hundredths of liquid as well… though the freezing levels might be low enough to support some areas of light frozen precipitation.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell