Jackson Arby’s presents check to child abuse center

JACKSON Tenn. — A fast food chain with a restaurant in Jackson is helping kids in need.

The Arby’s on Stonebrook Place presented a check for $5,300 to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

For the past seven years, local Arby’s restaurants have raised money for “No Kid Hungry.” This year, due to COVID-19, the fundraiser was pushed back.

Arby’s Manager Laura Gallegos says without the customers, none of this would be possible.

“We would personally like to thank our guests because without the guests coming in Arby’s, we wouldn’t be able to raise this money. You never know how one dollar helps,” Gallegos said.

She also says the restaurant plans to continue with the fundraiser for next year.