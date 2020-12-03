Jackson community ‘blessed’ by social media project

JACKSON, Tenn. — Social media is helping to spread the love in Jackson amid a difficult year for all.

Jackson resident Allison Shipp had an idea to give back to community members through blessing boxes, where non-perishable food and other necessities are donated for those in need.

To get the word out, Shipp created a Facebook group called Give Back Jack Blessing Boxes, providing guidelines for donating and locations of boxes.

Group members manage 13 official “Give Back Jack” wooden blessing boxes located throughout Jackson and Madison County, with more locations in the works.

The group began with a few of Shipp’s close friends, but has since grown to over 1,000 members.

