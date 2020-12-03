Jackson funeral home operator Jack Smith dies at 86

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson native and George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home Operator Jack Smith has died.

The funeral home says Smith died at the age of 86 on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

Smith worked as an operator at the funeral home with his brother Jerry Smith for over 60 years.

Smith helped create many businesses in the area, including Highland Memorial Gardens, Maplewood Healthcare Center, Laurelwood Healthcare Center, Metro Storage, Winfield Place, The Fairways and Raleigh Place.