Jason Autry arrested on gun, drug charges

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher has confirmed Jason Autry is back in custody following his arrest on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and public intoxication.

Autry is currently in custody at the Benton County jail.

Sheriff Christopher says Autry is currently being held without bond on the new charges.

In September, Autry pleaded guilty to charges related to the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo. He was sentenced to eight years, but was released on time served.

Autry testified against co-defendant Zach Adams during Adams’ 2017 trial.