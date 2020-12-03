Local hospital staff hold ‘Paqui Chip Challenge’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Staff at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital held a “spicy” fundraiser.

Staff gathered around 7 a.m. on Thursday to hold a fundraiser benefiting clients of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center.

Three doctors came together to eat Paqui chips, which are made with Carolina Reaper peppers, and then competed to see who could go five minutes without eating or drinking.

All three doctors were able to tough it out and go the full five minutes. In the end, one of the doctors was named the “Spice King” for being the “most entertaining,” but all were bestowed a crown.

Staff with the Carl Perkins Center say that almost $1,000 was raised from the event.