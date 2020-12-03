Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/20 – 12/03/20

1/24 MCCAIG, CAROLYN Failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

2/24 BENARD, TABITHA Violation of community corrections

3/24 BIRL, LEE Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/24 COMAN, ERIC Failure to appear

5/24 DODD, MATTHEW Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/24 DUCKWORTH, DONALD Second degree murder

7/24 DUMAS, MONTEZ Simple domestic assault

8/24 FISHER, DAMIEN Identity theft

9/24 GREENE, KRISTY Possession of methamphetamine

10/24 HESTER, MICHAEL Return for court



11/24 LEWIS, NATASHA Failure to appear

12/24 LONG, DEANDRE Simple domestic assault

13/24 MCCOY, CARLOS Return for court

14/24 MURPHY, JAKAYLA Aggravated assault

15/24 PATTERSON, DAVID Simple domestic assault, misuse of 911



16/24 PRUITT, MARTHA Hold for investigation

17/24 REYNOLDS, JOSEPH Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/24 SANDERS, JAMES Vandalism

19/24 SHUTES, KEVONNA Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

20/24 TAYLOR, JAMES Failure to appear



21/24 THOMAS, NICHOLAS Failure to appear

22/24 WATSON, JERMEY Violation of community corrections

23/24 WOLNEY, NATHAN Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/24 WORTHAM, WILLIAM Failure to appear

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.