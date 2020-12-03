Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/20 – 12/03/20 December 3, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/24MCCAIG, CAROLYN Failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24BENARD, TABITHA Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24BIRL, LEE Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24COMAN, ERIC Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24DODD, MATTHEW Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24DUCKWORTH, DONALD Second degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24DUMAS, MONTEZ Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24FISHER, DAMIEN Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24GREENE, KRISTY Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24HESTER, MICHAEL Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24LEWIS, NATASHA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24LONG, DEANDRE Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24MCCOY, CARLOS Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24MURPHY, JAKAYLA Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24PATTERSON, DAVID Simple domestic assault, misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24PRUITT, MARTHA Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24REYNOLDS, JOSEPH Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24SANDERS, JAMES Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24SHUTES, KEVONNA Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24TAYLOR, JAMES Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24THOMAS, NICHOLAS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24WATSON, JERMEY Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24WOLNEY, NATHAN Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24WORTHAM, WILLIAM Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter