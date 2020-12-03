New jail construction continues, commissioners seek clarity on cost

JACKSON, Tenn. — The County Corrections Partnership Committee held a meeting Thursday morning to receive an update on the status of the new Madison County Jail.

“The cost of what it’s going to take to equip this place is no cheaper tomorrow than it is today,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Department Captain Tom Rudder.

The jail expansion project is now entering what is supposed to be its final year.

As the meeting confirmed, they expect construction to be done by late 2021, and the jail to open in early 2022. But the numbers aren’t finalized yet.

“With the increase in the number of inmates, that’s most likely going to increase their budget,” said county commissioner Doug Stephenson.

County officials wanted clarity about the costs of furnishing the jail. Captain Rudder said they didn’t have exact numbers at that time.

The project has around $51 million allocated towards construction, but that amount does not include equipment like beds, clothing, and other items.

“What we’re trying to do is buying things early, let’s say like washing machines, those kinds of things, that we could store and get a better price on now,” Stephenson said.

Members of the committee pressed Rudder for more information, and eventually, he agreed to bring them more exact numbers in the next two months.

Stephenson confirmed the county has $1.6 million they still need to allocate for the rest of the fiscal year, which will run until the summer, and they need to know how much might be going to the jail.

“What we have is a problem where we have to allocate the money, so we’re trying to get some ideas like, how much is this going to be costing for the equipment?” Stephenson said.

Captain Rudder says they believe the new jail will be much more efficient to operate than the current one.