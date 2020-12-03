Newscast Director/Videographer

WBBJ/ABC and CBS, 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., has an immediate opening for a full-time newscast director/​videographer​. Jackson is located between Nashville and Memphis and is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

Direct live newscasts

​Assist with other Production Duties

Shoot a wide range of stories for our local newscasts

Edit a wide range of stories for our local newscasts

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Background in news production or broadcast media

Experience with non-linear digital editing and videography

A degree in communication, broadcast media or related field is preferred

Integrity and a strong work ethic

Availability to work nights, weekends, holidays is needed

Must possess a current valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle

Send resumes to:

​Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse St. Jackson TN

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Please no calls.

EOE

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.