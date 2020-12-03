Newscast Director/Videographer
WBBJ/ABC and CBS, 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., has an immediate opening for a full-time newscast director/videographer. Jackson is located between Nashville and Memphis and is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
- Direct live newscasts
- Assist with other Production Duties
- Shoot a wide range of stories for our local newscasts
- Edit a wide range of stories for our local newscasts
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Background in news production or broadcast media
- Experience with non-linear digital editing and videography
- A degree in communication, broadcast media or related field is preferred
- Integrity and a strong work ethic
- Availability to work nights, weekends, holidays is needed
- Must possess a current valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle
Send resumes to:
Stan Sanders
News Director
WBBJ-TV
346 Muse St. Jackson TN
ssanders@wbbjtv.com
Please no calls.
EOE
WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.