Scattered Showers Continue Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, December 3rd

Temperatures are on the cold side in West Tennessee once again – only in the lower 40s this afternoon thanks to the rain, cloudy skies, and light winds. An area of low pressure responsible for the rain today will slowly meander east toward the Mid-South by Friday morning continuing the chance for rain into tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue off-and-on into Friday morning all over West Tennessee, but especially near the Tennessee River. It's going to be a cold night with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s by Friday morning, but we still expect mostly rain to fall and not a wintry mix.



Expect a cold, cloudy, and damp day tomorrow across West Tennessee with light showers off-and-on through the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s but winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour will make it feel like the upper 30s at the warmest point of the day. We’ll be back to sunny skies by Saturday afternoon but could see a snow flurry or two early Saturday morning. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist