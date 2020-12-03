Senator Blackburn talks additional COVID relief

JACKSON, Tenn. — Senators are continuing to work on COVID relief, according to Marsha Blackburn.

She met with reporters in a Zoom call Thursday morning.

The senator says republicans are still working to push through the bill they’ve presented several times now.

It does not include direct stimulus payments, but does have unemployment insurance — $300 a month.

Blackburn also said she is not willing to include things that are not COVID-related.

“What we do not want to do is put money in the bill that is completely not related to COVID and COVID relief,” Blackburn said. “Why should there be money for the arts? Why should there be money for other programs that are not related to COVID and getting the necessary money to handle this pandemic?”

Blackburn also introduced another piece of legislation today, called the “Help Independent Tracks Succeed Act.” The goal is to help recording artists file tax deductions on their recording expenses within the same year rather than down the road.