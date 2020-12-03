Weakley Co. man sentenced to nearly 8 years for meth related charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — The District Attorney’s Office says a Weakley County man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison.

The release from the district attorney says 32-year-old Justin Tyler Bynum, of South Fulton, was sentenced on methamphetamine charges on Tuesday.

According to information that was presented in court, Bynum stopped his vehicle in a driveway and fled on foot after deputies attempted a traffic stop in April of 2018.

The release says that Bynum was caught and found with around an ounce of meth. The release says he later admitted to selling meth for nearly four months beforehand.

Bynum plead guilty to conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth in June of 2019, according to the release.

Bynum was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison with five years of supervised release.