2 additional deaths, 88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those residents are:
- an 86-year-old man, who died Nov. 14
- a 67-year-old man, who died Nov. 22
A total of 112 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,098.
Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 84-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,698 (60.6%)
- 38301: 1,714 (28.1%)
- 38356: 93 (1.5%)
- 38391: 63 (1%)
- 38366: 113 (1.8%)
- 38343: 55 (0.9%)
- 38313: 133 (2.2%)
- 38392: 41 (0.7%)
- 38355: 20 (0.3%)
- 38362: 72 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.1%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 65 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,524 (25%)
- White: 2,430 (39.9%)
- Asian: 19 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 142 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,879 (30.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,400 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,642 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 56 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,135 (84.2%)
- Not recovered: 272 (4.5%)
- Better: 287 (4.7%)
- Unknown: 292 (4.8%)
- Deaths: 112 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 297 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 742 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,038 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 901 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 852 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 879 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 683 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 389 (6.4%)
- 80+: 249 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 68 (1.1%)