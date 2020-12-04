2 additional deaths, 88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those residents are:

an 86-year-old man, who died Nov. 14

a 67-year-old man, who died Nov. 22

A total of 112 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,098.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 84-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,698 (60.6%)

38301: 1,714 (28.1%)

38356: 93 (1.5%)

38391: 63 (1%)

38366: 113 (1.8%)

38343: 55 (0.9%)

38313: 133 (2.2%)

38392: 41 (0.7%)

38355: 20 (0.3%)

38362: 72 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.1%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 65 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,524 (25%)

White: 2,430 (39.9%)

Asian: 19 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 142 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,879 (30.8%)

Gender:

Female: 3,400 (55.8%)

Male: 2,642 (43.3%)

Unknown: 56 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,135 (84.2%)

Not recovered: 272 (4.5%)

Better: 287 (4.7%)

Unknown: 292 (4.8%)

Deaths: 112 (1.8%)

Age: