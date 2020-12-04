2 additional deaths, 88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Coronavirus

The health department says those residents are:

  • an 86-year-old man, who died Nov. 14
  • a 67-year-old man, who died Nov. 22

A total of 112 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,098.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 84-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,698 (60.6%)
  • 38301: 1,714 (28.1%)
  • 38356: 93 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 63 (1%)
  • 38366: 113 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 55 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 133 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 41 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 20 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 72 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 12 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 65 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,524 (25%)
  • White: 2,430 (39.9%)
  • Asian: 19 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 142 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
  • Unspecified: 1,879 (30.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,400 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,642 (43.3%)
  • Unknown: 56 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,135 (84.2%)
  • Not recovered: 272 (4.5%)
  • Better: 287 (4.7%)
  • Unknown: 292 (4.8%)
  • Deaths: 112 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 297 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 742 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,038 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 901 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 852 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 879 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 683 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 389 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 249 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 68 (1.1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts