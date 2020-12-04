392,608 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,876 deaths, 2,485 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 392,608 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, December 4. In addition, 4,876 people have died and 2,485 are currently hospitalized. Another 351,553 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 32,407 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 437 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,272

Bedford County – 2,981

Benton County – 888

Bledsoe County – 1,227

Blount County – 6,176

Bradley County – 5,775

Campbell County – 1,685

Cannon County – 825

Carroll County – 1,873

Carter County — 3,007

Cheatham County – 1,720

Chester County – 1,069

Claiborne County – 995

Clay County – 578

Cocke County – 1,744

Coffee County – 3,079

Crockett County — 1,193

Cumberland County – 2,741

Davidson County – 45,276

Decatur County – 983

DeKalb County – 1,267

Dickson County – 3,078

Dyer County – 3,335

Fayette County – 2,388

Fentress County – 1,275

Franklin County – 2,283

Gibson County – 3,446

Giles County – 1,589

Grainger County – 1,099

Greene County – 3,380

Grundy County – 815

Hamblen County – 3,752

Hamilton County – 18,414

Hancock County – 200

Hardeman County – 2,309

Hardin County – 1,865

Hawkins County – 2,159

Haywood County — 1,695

Henderson County — 1,983

Henry County — 1,653

Hickman County – 1,258

Houston County – 607

Humphreys County – 770

Jackson County – 728

Jefferson County – 2,495

Johnson County – 1,479

Knox County – 20,582

Lake County – 1,207

Lauderdale County – 2,144

Lawrence County – 2,937

Lewis County — 819

Lincoln County – 1,786

Loudon County – 2,469

Macon County – 1,936

Madison County – 5,671

Marion County – 1,212

Marshall County – 1,861

Maury County – 6,396

McMinn County – 2,842

McNairy County — 1,444

Meigs County – 539

Monroe County – 2,350

Montgomery County – 7,238

Moore County — 421

Morgan County — 809

Obion County — 2,798

Overton County – 1,582

Perry County – 515

Pickett County — 407

Polk County – 715

Putnam County – 6,162

Rhea County – 1,888

Roane County – 2,578

Robertson County – 4,109

Rutherford County – 19,202

Scott County – 1,177

Sequatchie County – 596

Sevier County – 5,317

Shelby County – 50,255

Smith County – 1,518

Stewart County — 636

Sullivan County — 7,128

Sumner County – 10,700

Tipton County – 3,899

Trousdale County – 1,929

Unicoi County – 969

Union County — 771

Van Buren County – 389

Warren County – 2,539

Washington County – 6,651

Wayne County – 1,986

Weakley County — 2,278

White County – 1,909

Williamson County – 12,236

Wilson County – 8,127

Out of state – 9,193

Pending – 5,377

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 456

Asian – 3,277

Black or African-American – 55,816

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 255

Other/Multiracial – 37,584

White – 224,686

Pending – 70,534

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 243,617

Hispanic or Latino – 32,827

Pending – 116,164

Gender:

Female – 206,174

Male – 183,376

Pending – 3,058

Clusters:

Number of facilities with one or more cases of COVID-19 (resident or staff) in the past 28 days – 338

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 6,800

Total number of resident deaths – 758

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 5,496

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.