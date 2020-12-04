Clearer Skies and Another Cold Front Coming This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Friday, December 4th

Showers are almost out of West Tennessee – only some patchy areas of mist and light drizzle are sticking around this afternoon. Clearer skies are on the way with a sunny start to the weekend on the way but clouds and another slight chance for rain return on Sunday with another cold front. We’re looking at a frigid start to next week with temperatures gradually recovering by Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies this afternoon are getting clearer and we’ll be able to see the stars shortly after sunset tonight. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight and bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning with light winds. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



After fog and a few clouds dissipate tomorrow morning we’ll have lots of sunshine to look forward to on Saturday! It’ll be chilly with highs in the lower to middle 50s with light and variable winds. Under mostly clear skies we’ll drop to about 30 degrees tomorrow night but we won’t be warming up much on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the chance for rain Sunday and the potential for flurries Sunday night, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

